WASHINGTON, April 11 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew said on Monday the United States and other nations must
work together to further revamp the International Monetary Fund,
allowing it to focus more on exchange rates, current account
imbalances and global demand shortfalls.
"We must work with our partners to further modernize the
IMF, allowing it to intensify scrutiny of critical issues like
exchange rates, current account imbalances, and shortfalls in
global aggregate demand," Lew said in a speech before the
Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.
The IMF should also promote greater transparency among its
member countries "when it comes to economic data, especially as
it relates to foreign reserves," he said.
The IMF is expected to cut its global growth forecasts this
week when government officials, central bankers and other
policymakers converge in Washington for the IMF and World Bank's
annual spring meetings.
The United States is the largest shareholder at both global
institutions.
The U.S. Congress ratified reforms in December, after five
years of delays, boosting the representation of emerging
economies at the IMF. It put Brazil, China, India and Russia
among the IMF's top 10 shareholders.
