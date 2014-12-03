TREASURIES-Yields rise on tax reform, budget hopes
* Trump indicates compromise on budget * U.S. two-year note sale shows strong demand * Rising stocks reduce demand for bonds (Adds comment, byline, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday in line with gains in stocks as investors awaited President Donald Trump's announcement on tax reform on Wednesday and remained optimistic that the government would avert a shutdown. Yields, whic