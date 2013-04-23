By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, April 23
WASHINGTON, April 23 The United States targeted
two Lebanese money exchange houses, accusing them on Tuesday of
helping launder funds for an international drug trafficking ring
and financing the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
The U.S. Treasury Department labeled the exchange houses,
Kassem Rmeiti and Halawi Exchange, "primary money laundering
concerns," which is likely to cut them off from the U.S.
financial system.
The Treasury and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
said that tens of millions of dollars in drug proceeds and other
illegal funds moved through the exchange houses, which do most
of their transactions in cash.
The move is part of a multi-year probe that has exposed what
the U.S. government says are tight links between South American
drug traffickers and Middle Eastern militant groups such as
Hezbollah.
Hezbollah is a Shi'ite Islamist guerrilla and political
movement founded with Iran's help after the Israeli invasion of
Lebanon in 1982. Washington considers Hezbollah a terrorist
group.
"Drugs and terrorism co-exist across the globe in a marriage
of mutual convenience," said Derek Maltz, who heads the DEA's
Special Operations Division, in a briefing with reporters. He
said a conservative estimate is that half of the world's
"terrorist" organizations have links to drug trafficking.
South American drug traffickers are eager to expand into
lucrative markets in Europe and the Middle East via new shipment
routes through West African countries, he said.
And militant groups like Hezbollah have found it harder to
get money directly from governments in the wake of the Sept. 11,
2001 attacks on the United States, when the U.S. government
sharply expanded a crack-down on financing.
U.S. officials say Hezbollah receives money from Iran, which
has also been hit with financial sanctions, including on its oil
exports, over its nuclear program.
"Hezbollah is both a full-fledged terrorist organization,
lavishly funded over the years by Iran, and an enterprise that
increasingly turns to crime to finance itself as the economic
pressure on Iran mounts, and Iran's financial situation becomes
more tenuous," said David Cohen, Treasury's undersecretary for
terrorism and financial intelligence.
Neither Kassem Rmeiti nor Halawi Exchange could be reached
for comment after normal business hours in Lebanon. On its
website, Halawi says it has been helping customers with money
exchange and remittances since 1960.
USED CARS AND DRUGS
Officials described an international network, where drug
traffickers in South America send cocaine to European markets
via West Africa, with its notoriously lax law enforcement. Drug
proceeds get laundered through exchange houses in Lebanon and
other parts of the Middle East, these officials said, with some
of the funds getting channeled to Hezbollah.
The drug ring also moves proceeds through bulk-cash
smuggling, used car dealerships in the United States and
consumer goods shipments to Asia, the U.S. officials said.
The U.S. government first moved against the network in 2011,
designating its alleged leader, Ayman Joumaa, a "drug kingpin,"
allowing the government to seize his assets. They said the
network was doing as much as $200 million a month in business.
They also targeted the Lebanese Canadian Bank, the
eighth-largest bank in Lebanon at the time for allegedly helping
the Joumaa network launder money, and last year seized $150
million of its assets.
"As today's findings lay out, both Rmeiti and Halawi
increased their business with drug kingpins and money launderers
over the last few years to fill the void left when the
operations of LCB and two other exchange houses in Joumaa's
network were disrupted by our actions in 2011," Cohen said.
The move against the exchange houses is the first time a
non-bank has been targeted under the U.S. anti-money laundering
law known as Section 311 of the Patriot Act, passed after the
Sept. 11 attacks.
It highlights how crime networks are turning to less
well-regulated financial institutions to launder money as U.S.
sanctions on more established banks start to bite, U.S.
officials said.
"These businesses are in the business of taking in bulk
cash. That is a money-laundering risk," Cohen said about the
exchange houses. "We are going to continue to focus on that,
both domestically and internationally, as we take steps to
combat money laundering and illicit financial activity overall."
