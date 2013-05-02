* Lew meeting includes Dimon, Paulson and Schwartzman

* Global economy and cyber security may also be topics

WASHINGTON May 2 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will meet with Wall Street and business executives in New York on Thursday evening to discuss issues, including how to strengthen the U.S. economic recovery and further reduce the deficit, an official said.

The dinner meeting in New York includes JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, hedge fund manager John Paulson, Blackstone Group LP CEO Stephen Schwartzman and others, according to a person attending.

Lew, 57, has spent his first few weeks as Treasury chief on international travel, in congressional hearings and on other priorities.

Thursday's dinner comes ahead of Friday's release of unemployment data for April.

Topics for discussion might also touch on the global economy, including Europe and China, and cyber security.

According to a Treasury official, attendants will also include: Leon Black of Apollo Management LP ; Mark Gallogly of Centerbridge Partners; Stephen Freidheim of Cyrus Capital Partners; Ralph Schlosstein of Evercore Partners Inc ; Terry Lundgren of Macy's Inc ; Daniel Glaser of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc ; Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo Inc ; Frank Brosens of Taconic Capital Advisors and Robert Greifeld of the NASDAQ OMX Group Inc.