WASHINGTON, June 10 A U.S. Treasury Department official on Monday said a revised U.S. credit rating outlook by Standard and Poor's was a signal the world's largest credit rater is recognizing improvement in the economy and fiscal outlook.

"We're pleased that they are recognizing the progress in the U.S. economy and fiscal results," Mary Miller, Treasury's undersecretary for domestic finance, told reporters.

Miller would not comment on how much relief the U.S. credit rating to "stable" from "negative" would provide Congress aiming to reach a broader budget deal, but reiterated lawmakers should not delay in raising the debt ceiling.