ST. LOUIS, Sept 21 (Thomson Reuters Accelus) - Former
Justice Department official Jennifer Shasky Calvery takes over
at the U.S. Treasury Department's anti-money laundering bureau
on Monday, with the task of reviving the beleaguered agency
amid pressure over Iran sanctions and enforcement policies.
Shasky Calvery, a former prosecutor experienced in
dismantling international crime organizations and tracking down
their money, will now face a set of different challenges as head
of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network: stepping up the
fight against money-laundering without unduly antagonizing
banks, current and former government officials and banking
industry sources said.
FinCEN, a 300-person agency, has dragged its feet in issuing
regulations, authorized in a 2010 law, aimed at cutting off
Iran's access to financial services. It's even lagged behind
other U.S. regulators in cracking down on bank violations.
Critics, including some on Capitol Hill, have questioned
FinCEN's priorities and competence. Some said the bureau has
focused too much on mortgage fraud and too little on
international money laundering, terrorism and rogue regimes.
"Treasury had an agenda to really go...where they were seeing
money-laundering problems, but they couldn't get FinCEN to focus
on that," a source aware of the situation said.
U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein, Chuck Grassley and Sheldon
Whitehouse complained publicly in a March 2011 letter to
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner that FinCEN was slow in
making rules for prepaid cards, amid concerns about the cards'
potential for abuse by drug traffickers.
FinCEN's obligation to enforce the Bank Secrecy Act, the
primary U.S. anti-money laundering law, makes the directorship a
higher profile assignment than Shasky Calvery's previous role as
head of the Asset Forfeiture and Money Laundering Section at the
Justice Department.
Shasky Calvery also must rebuild a strained rapport with the
main Treasury Department, including its Terrorism and Financial
Intelligence office. That office is run by Under Secretary for
Terrorism and Financial Intelligence David Cohen, her new boss
who assumed his position last year.
Most of the sources interviewed for this article would speak
only on condition of anonymity.
Departing FinCEN Director James Freis Jr. was dismissed by
Cohen after he refused to resign in May. Friday was Freis' last
as head of FinCEN. He will remain in an undermined role at
Treasury, a source familiar with the situation said.
Conflicts over personality and policy between the two men in
were the reasons for the firing, sources familiar with the issue
said.
Freis took seriously his statutory mandate to support law
enforcement and looked for guidance on priorities not from
Treasury, but from the Justice Department, a top consumer of the
data FinCEN collects from financial institutions, a source
familiar with his tenure said.
Since Freis took over FinCEN in 2007, it levied less than
$195 million in penalties against 21 people and financial
institutions.
The fight against mortgage fraud was one of Freis' top
priorities. Other issues of importance to Treasury's Terrorism
and Financial Intelligence office, such as using FinCEN to help
prevent foreign banks from aiding drug traffickers, terrorist
groups and regimes that threaten U.S. national security, were
marginalized, the source said.
Freis, Cohen and Cohen's predecessor Stuart Levey, who
joined Britain's HSBC Holdings Plc in January as chief
legal officer, all declined to comment. Freis has not commented
publically on his departure.
A FinCEN spokesman was unable to make Shasky Calvery
available for an interview.
TRACKING CUSTOMERS IS A PRIORITY
Shasky Calvery has an established relationship with Cohen
and the terrorism office through her role at the Justice
Department's asset forfeiture and money laundering office having
worked closely in probing foreign banks suspected of violating
U.S. sanctions.
They also worked together on policy over the responsibility
of financial institutions to determine the true ownership of
companies with which they do business, sources familiar with her
work at Justice said.
Developing such "know-your-customer" rules sits atop
FinCEN's agenda.
Shasky Calvery must strike a balance between legal
authorities who "would love to have every piece of information
that ever existed about financial transactions," and a financial
services industry that would rather escape "the very expensive
record-keeping and reporting and due-diligence requirements," of
anti-money laundering laws, said Peter Djinis, a former FinCEN
associate director credited with developing some of the
anti-money laundering regulations.
Similarly, Shasky Calvery and FinCEN will be expected crack
down harder on illicit financial transactions.
The terrorism office will expect her to make more use of the
post-Sept. 11 USA Patriot Act, which empowered her agency to
sever any foreign financial institution found to be a
money-laundering threat from the U.S. financial system.
That power was invoked against financial institutions on a
dozen occasions during the five years before Freis'
directorship. It was used just twice - against Lebanese Canadian
Bank and JSC CredexBank - during his five-year stint.
A Senate panel has given Treasury a public drubbing over
their perceived failures to fight money laundering.
The department is tightening sanctions aimed at Iran's
nuclear program and expects FinCEN to help prevent Tehran from
shuffling money around the world.
And, former Treasury officials said, FinCEN must step up to
the plate and pursue U.S.-based banks that fail to meet their
anti-money laundering obligations.
FinCEN, instead, seems to have let other regulators expose,
fine and sanction banks that have been caught in high-profile,
anti-money laundering schemes.
Of the 11 enforcement actions FinCEN took last year, seven
were against individuals and their small businesses. Three banks
were penalized a total of $25.9 million and a casino paid
$250,000. FinCEN has not announced any enforcement actions so
far this year.
Meanwhile, Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control
(OFAC), also overseen by Cohen's office, has partnered with the
Justice Department and New York prosecutors to target a number
of banks accused of processing transactions for Iran and other
blacklisted countries.
Billions of dollars in fines and forfeitures have been
collected by OFAC and its partners during the past few years,
grabbing the attention of global banks. FinCEN must make
noncompliance with anti-money laundering rules similarly risky
for big banks, the sources said.
Some banking industry officials expressed concern that Shasky
Calvery might go too far. In her previous role at the Justice
Department, she oversaw a reorganization designed in part to
crack down on financial institutions seen as having egregious
anti-laundering lapses or complicity with criminals.
That work has not yet resulted in high-profile prosecutions,
but she recently told Reuters that several cases against both
banks and non-bank financial institutions were pending.
"If the view is that Bank Secrecy Act regulatory
requirements are a trap for financial institutions -- like a
speed trap that exists not to protect the public but to generate
revenue -- you're going to get very little cooperation from the
financial services industry," Djinis said.