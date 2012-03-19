WASHINGTON, March 19 The U.S. Treasury
Department, weighing whether there is a market for new debt
products, on Monday asked for comments from investors about
floating-rate notes.
In a notice published in the Federal Register, the Treasury
stressed it has not yet made a decision about issuing the notes,
which would have a variable coupon as opposed to offering a
fixed-rate return.
But it asked a series of detailed questions about how market
participants thought such a note should be structured and set a
30-day deadline of April 18 to respond. The next Treasury
quarterly refunding announcement is set for May 2.