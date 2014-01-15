WASHINGTON Jan 15 A U.S. Senate committee
backed Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin on Wednesday
to be the Treasury Department's No. 2 official, sending the
nomination to the full Senate for a second time where final
approval looks likely.
The Senate Finance Committee approved the nomination
unanimously. It had already backed Raskin for the job in
December, but the full chamber failed to vote on her nomination
before it lapsed at the end of 2013.
It is not clear how soon a final vote will be held.
A former Maryland banking regulator, Raskin is expected to
be a central figure in the roll-out of new Wall Street
regulations aimed at preventing future financial crises.