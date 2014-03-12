WASHINGTON, March 12 The U.S. Senate on
Wednesday approved Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin
to be the No. 2 official at the Treasury Department, backing a
critic of Wall Street to help coordinate an overhaul of
financial regulations.
The Senate approved the nomination by voice vote.
Raskin, who was a state banking supervisor before she joined
the Fed, is expected to play a central role in the roll-out of
regulations aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2007-09
financial crisis.
Her departure from the central bank opens yet another seat
on the Fed's board for President Barack Obama to fill. Obama on
Jan. 10 nominated former Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer
to serve as vice chairman and two others for regular board
seats.