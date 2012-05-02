WASHINGTON May 2 A senior U.S. Treasury
Department debt manager said on Wednesday he couldn't specify
when a decision will be taken about issuing floating-rate debt
but said it will be done gradually if it happens.
Matthew Rutherford, acting assistant Treasury secretary for
financial markets, told a press conference there wasn't a
consensus on what a floating rate would be pegged to and said
Treasury would have to make changes in its systems to issue the
new type of debt.
"We want to make sure it is a good decision from a debt
management perspective," he said, noting that Treasury has been
looking at new debt products for some time and has gotten
generally positive feedback.
"There's quite a bit of demand for high quality, low
duration instruments in the system," he said. "So I think that
most people think that this is something that, if we decide to
pursue it, would be very well received and it's something that's
already accepted in the marketplace...it's a very simple
product."