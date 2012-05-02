WASHINGTON May 2 The U.S. Treasury Department
continues to study the possibility of selling floating-rate debt
but hasn't made a decision yet and is uncertain when it will do
so, a Treasury official said on Wednesday.
The Treasury announced a $72-billion quarterly refunding of
three-year, 10-year and 30-year debt securities to take place
next week and said the sales will raise about $35.3 billion of
new cash for the government.
A Treasury official said feedback received from financial
institutions about issuing floating-rate notes has been mostly
positive but said the department was still studying the issue.
"Treasury will announce its conclusion about issuance of FRNs at
a later date, after our analysis has been completed," the
department said in a statement.