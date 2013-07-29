DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
WASHINGTON, July 29 The U.S. Treasury will release its quarterly debt refunding details on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), a half of an hour earlier than previously scheduled, it said on Monday.
It had been posting the quarterly refunding statement at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT), but will use the earlier time in the future.
It said it still plans to hold a news conference to discuss the debt refunding at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), as it has done previously, it said.
