WASHINGTON, July 29 The U.S. Treasury will release its quarterly debt refunding details on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), a half of an hour earlier than previously scheduled, it said on Monday.

It had been posting the quarterly refunding statement at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT), but will use the earlier time in the future.

It said it still plans to hold a news conference to discuss the debt refunding at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), as it has done previously, it said.