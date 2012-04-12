WASHINGTON, April 12 Regulatory authorities have
made substantial progress restoring trust in the nation's
financial system but will have to stay on their toes to make
sure it remains sound, a senior U.S. Treasury Department
official said on Thursday.
"Constant vigilance is needed, which is why the Dodd-Frank
Act conceives of a forward-looking, dynamic approach to
monitoring risk and maintaining financial stability," Treasury's
assistant secretary for financial institutions, Cyrus
Amir-Mokkri, told a conference at the Ford Foundation in New
York.
A text of his remarks was issued in advance in Washington.
Amir-Mokkri said the 2007-2009 financial crisis had exposed
weaknesses in regulation and showed how the failure of a
significant firm can wreak havoc on confidence.
The Dodd-Frank regulatory overhaul goes a long way toward
tightening rules that will, among other things, better regulate
banks and allow for orderly liquidations if necessary, he said.