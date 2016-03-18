WASHINGTON, March 18 The U.S. Treasury said on
Friday it is extending the timeframe for requesting information
from the public by one month as part of its review into the
structure and risks of the Treasuries market.
The review was inspired by the Oct. 15, 2014 "flash crash,"
which jolted the market. Comments are now due by April 22, 2016,
as opposed to the initial deadline of March 22, 2016, the
department said in a statement.
Treasury announced the official request for information in
January, which included long lists of questions for market and
industry participants.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)