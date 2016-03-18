WASHINGTON, March 18 The U.S. Treasury said on Friday it is extending the timeframe for requesting information from the public by one month as part of its review into the structure and risks of the Treasuries market.

The review was inspired by the Oct. 15, 2014 "flash crash," which jolted the market. Comments are now due by April 22, 2016, as opposed to the initial deadline of March 22, 2016, the department said in a statement.

Treasury announced the official request for information in January, which included long lists of questions for market and industry participants. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)