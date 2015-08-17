NEW YORK Aug 17 Foreigners bought long-term
U.S. securities for a fifth straight month in June, data from
the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Monday.
Net buying of long-term U.S. assets totaled $103.1 billion
in June, rising from a net inflow of $93 billion in May.
However, including short-dated assets such as bills,
overseas investors sold $110.3 billion in June, compared with
purchases of $109.6 billion in the previous month.
Data also showed foreign investors bought $69.8 billion in
U.S. Treasuries in June, the largest purchases since February
2014.
