NEW YORK, Sept 16 Foreign buying of long-term
U.S. securities, including government and corporate, dropped
significantly in July, data from the U.S. Treasury Department
showed on Wednesday.
Foreigners bought long-term U.S. assets totaling just $7.7
billion in July, down from $103.1 billion in June. Including
short-dated assets such as bills, however, overseas investors
bought $141.9 billion in July, after selling a net $129.7
billion the previous month.
Data also showed foreign investors sold $28.7 billion in
U.S. Treasuries, the first such outflow in five months.
China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries declined in July to
$1.240 trillion, the smallest since February 2015.
