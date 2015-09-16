NEW YORK, Sept 16 Foreign buying of long-term U.S. securities, including government and corporate, dropped significantly in July, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Wednesday.

Foreigners bought long-term U.S. assets totaling just $7.7 billion in July, down from $103.1 billion in June. Including short-dated assets such as bills, however, overseas investors bought $141.9 billion in July, after selling a net $129.7 billion the previous month.

Data also showed foreign investors sold $28.7 billion in U.S. Treasuries, the first such outflow in five months.

China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries declined in July to $1.240 trillion, the smallest since February 2015. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)