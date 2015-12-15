BRIEF-DHT Holdings board unanimously rejects unimproved proposal from Frontline
* DHT Holdings Inc Board unanimously rejects unimproved proposal from frontline
NEW YORK Dec 15 Foreigners sold long-term U.S. securities in October after buying for eight straight months, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Tuesday.
Foreigners sold $16.6 billion in long-term U.S. assets in October, from purchases of $33.6 billion in September. Including short-term bills, however, overseas investors bought $68.9 billion in October, after selling a revised $172.7 billion in U.S. assets the previous month.
Data also showed foreign investors sold U.S. Treasuries totaling $55.2 billion in October after buying $17.4 billion in September. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Tom Brown)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt's parliament on Sunday passed a long-delayed investment law to streamline doing business in Egypt and to create incentives it hopes will bring back investors' dollars after years of turmoil.