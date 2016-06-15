NEW YORK, June 15 Foreigners sold long-term U.S. securities in April after buying them for the previous two months, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Wednesday.

Offshore investors unloaded $79.6 billion in long-term U.S. assets, after purchasing $78.1 billion the previous month. Including shorter-dated securities, however, overseas investors bought $80.4 billion in April after selling $98.1 billion in March.

The report also showed that foreigners sold a record amount of U.S. Treasury bonds and notes in April, totaling $74.6 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alan Crosby)