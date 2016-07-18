France's Macron to meet unions on Tuesday on labour reform
PARIS, May 21 French President Emmanuel Macron will meet unions on Tuesday to discuss labour reform, his office said on Sunday.
NEW YORK, July 18 Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities in May after selling them the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday.
Offshore investors bought $41.1 billion in long-term U.S. assets, after selling $67.4 billion in April. Including shorter-dated securities, overseas investors sold $11 billion in May, after buying $93.1 billion in March.
The report also showed that foreigners sold U.S. Treasury bonds and notes for a second straight month in May totaling $18.29 billion, after record sales of $74.58 billion in April. (Editing by Chris Reese)
May 21 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, could see double digit gains over the next year and a half even if the legendary chairman and chief executive decides to retire, a report in Barron's financial newspaper said.