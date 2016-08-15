NEW YORK Aug 15 Foreigners sold long-term U.S. securities in June, after buying them the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Monday.

Offshore investors sold $3.6 billion in long-term securities in June, after buying $40.8 billion in May. Including shorter-dated securities, overseas investors sold $202.8 billion, after selling $11 billion in May.

Data also showed foreign investors sold U.S. Treasuries to the tune of $32.9 billion for a third straight month in June. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio)