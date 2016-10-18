NEW YORK Oct 18 Foreigners bought long-term
U.S. securities for a second straight month in August, data from
the U.S. Treasury department showed on Tuesday.
Offshore investors purchased $48.3 billion in long-term U.S
assets in August after buying $102.8 the previous month.
Including shorter-dated securities, overseas investors bought
$73.8 billion, after buying $118 billion in July.
The report also showed that foreign investors sold U.S.
Treasuries for a fifth straight month, with outflows totaling
$24.78 billion in August. From April to August, foreign
investors sold more than $160 billion in U.S. Treasuries.
