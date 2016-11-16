(Adds details, comment)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK Nov 16 Foreigners sold a record amount of U.S. Treasury bonds and notes in September, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Wednesday, as investors priced in higher interest rates in the near to medium term given a steadily improving U.S. economy.

September's outflow of $76.6 billion in U.S. government debt was the largest since the department started recording Treasury debt transactions in January 1978.

So far in 2016 until September, foreign investors have sold Treasuries every single month, except in February, when they bought $9.90 billion.

Foreign official institutions, which include central banks, sold $45.56 billion in Treasuries, while private offshore investors sold $29.92 billion.

As a result of the selling, Treasury yields have risen. Yields on U.S. 10-year notes at the beginning of September were 1.570 percent, hitting a high of 1.752 percent and ending the month at 1.6060 percent. On Wednesday, 10-year yields were at 2.213 percent.

Simon Derrick, chief markets strategist at BNY Mellon in London, said after nearly 14 years of unremitting inflows into Treasuries, demand began to taper off from the summer of 2014 onwards.

"It is easy enough to see why the various rounds of asset purchases by the Fed between 2009 and October 2014 played a role in keeping the downtrend in bond yields intact," said Derrick.

"It is also easy enough to understand why anticipation of the Fed's final retreat from quantitative easing saw yields spike from 1.61 percent to a high of 3 percent at the very start of 2014," he added.

He said the picture of declining demand for U.S. government bonds has also been reflected in BNY Mellon's own custodial data in August last year.

The outflows in Treasuries were in line with the decline in foreign central bank holdings of U.S. government debt.

Data showed foreign central bank holdings of U.S. Treasury securities fell to $3.901 trillion in September from $3.948 trillion the previous month. Foreign Treasury holdings have declined by 6 percent from September last year.

China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries declined for a fourth straight month in September to $1.157 trillion, from $1.185 trillion the previous month. Over the last 12 months, China's holdings have declined by 8 percent. The world's second-largest economy, however, remained the largest holder of U.S. government debt.

The drop in China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries has raised questions about how much Beijing may be spending from its currency reserves to support the yuan.

Japan, the second-largest foreign U.S. Treasury debtholder, posted holdings of $1.136 trillion in September, down from $1.144 trillion in August.

Data also showed foreigners sold long-term U.S. securities in September. Offshore investors unloaded $26.2 billion in long-term U.S assets after buying a revised $45.5 billion the previous month.

Including shorter-dated securities, however, overseas investors sold $152.9 billion in September, after buying $40 billion in August.