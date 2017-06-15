June 15 Foreigners in April bought the smallest
amount of long-term U.S. securities in four months, data from
the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Thursday.
Offshore investors purchased $1.8 billion in long-term U.S.
assets in April, down sharply from the revised $59.7 billion
they bought the prior month.
They were net buyers of U.S. assets with the inclusion of
shorter-dated securities, totaling $65.8 billion in April, more
than the revised $9.3 billion in net purchases in March. The
latest amount was the most they purchased since January's $121.4
billion.
Meanwhile, foreign investors sold $22.53 billion in
Treasuries in April, the most since October. This compared with
$24.39 billion they bought in March.
