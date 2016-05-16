NEW YORK May 16 Foreigners bought long-term
U.S. securities for a second straight month in March, data from
the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday.
Offshore investors purchased $78.1 billion in long-term U.S
assets after buying $72.6 billion the previous month. Including
shorter-dated securities, however, overseas investors sold $98.3
billion in March, after buying $31.7 billion in February.
The report also showed for the first time U.S. Treasury
holdings of Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing countries.
Saudi Arabia has the largest Treasury holdings among the Gulf
exporters with $116.8 billion.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)