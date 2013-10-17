WASHINGTON Oct 17 After a five-month hiatus to
keep the government from breaching the debt limit, the U.S.
Treasury re-opened sales of niche bonds on Thursday that help
local governments manage their debt sales.
The securities sales, which were suspended in May to allow
the government to stay beneath a $16.7 trillion debt cap set by
Congress, reopened at 1:00 p.m. local time (1700 GMT).
Earlier on Thursday, President Barack Obama signed into law
a bill to suspend the debt ceiling until February and end a
16-day government shutdown. By reopening sales, the Treasury
will build up a buffer that will likely allow it to continue
adding to the national debt even after February.
The suspension was part of a series of so-called
extraordinary measures employed by the Treasury which gave the
government a five-month cushion once it started scraping up
against the debt ceiling in May.
Known as "SLUGs," the securities comprise an asset class
that is relatively tiny but still an important tool for state
and local governments in managing debt sales.
State and local governments use SLUGs to park cash from debt
refundings until they pay off maturing bonds. The yields on
SLUGs are kept low to keep state and municipal issuers from
breaking Internal Revenue Service rules so the bonds can keep
their tax-exempt status.
Municipal bonds tied to SLUGs are sought after by investors
because they offer tax-free yields while also being explicitly
secured by federal government securities.
The amount of debt outstanding in the SLUGs market was about
$124 billion as of last month and has shrunk by about a third
over the last four years. Over the last three years, sales have
been suspended three times to allow the government to stay under
the debt ceiling.