WASHINGTON, April 3 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Wednesday lifted financial sanctions against the popular
Colombian soccer team America de Cali, enabling it to play in
the United States and receive U.S. corporate sponsorship.
The "Red Devils," as the club is known, became mired in
financial trouble after their Cali drug cartel patrons were
jailed in 1995, ending a windfall of cocaine-tied wealth that
helped it assemble one of South America's priciest line-ups.
The mayor of Cali, once a major hub for the nation's cocaine
trade, launched a campaign several years ago to have the club
removed from the U.S. blacklist. The team regularly draws crowds
of up to 18,000 in Colombia.
America de Cali severed ties with the drug trade and
restructured its corporate ownership under the supervision of
Colombia's government, prompting the Treasury Department's
action on Wednesday. It had been blacklisted since 1999.
"Today's lifting of the designation of America de Cali is a
testament to the enormous efforts made in recent years by both
the team and the Colombian government to completely break with
the criminal influences that have overshadowed the team in the
past," David Cohen, Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and
financial intelligence, said in a statement.
The leaders of the cartel, Miguel and Gilberto Rodriguez
Orejuela, owned shares in America de Cali and held positions on
its board of directors. The United States blocked them from
dealing with U.S. companies and froze their assets in 1995.
Soccer and the drug trade used to be intertwined in Colombia
- referees and players were bribed and occasionally murdered -
but the ties frayed after Bogota launched a U.S.-backed
crackdown on the cartels, armed gangs and leftist rebels who
controlled coca production.
The government in Colombia, which remains the world's top
cocaine producer, has touted the anti-drug efforts as key to
luring foreign investors and tourist back to the country.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Paul Simao)