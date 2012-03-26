WASHINGTON, March 26 The U.S. Treasury
Department on Monday said it was offering to sell preferred
stock it holds in six institutions in an auction scheduled to
close at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT), on Wednesday.
It acquired the stocks as part of its bank bailout program
during the global financial crisis.
The six companies include Banner Corp. of Walla
Walla, Washington, First Financial Holdings Inc. of
WSFS.O
Charleston, South Carolina, Mainsource Financial Group Inc.
of Greensburg, Indiana, Seacoast Banking Corp of
Florida of Stuart, Florida, Wilshire Bancorp Inc.
of Los Angeles, California and WSFS Financial Corp
of Wilmington, Delaware.
The offering are expected to price through a modified Dutch
auction, the Treasury Department said.
In a Dutch auction, the price is gradually lowered until a
responsive bid is received and this becomes the price at which
the offering is sold.
During the auction period, potential buyers will be able to
place bids on the offered preferred stock at any price per
share, in increments of 1 cent. Winning bidders will be required
to pay for the clearing price for the preferred stock plus
accrued and unpaid dividends on the preferred stock from and
including Feb 15
Merrill Lynch and Sandler O'Neill+Partners LP are the
auction agents and joint bookrunning managers for the offerings
of Banner, Mainsource, Seacoast, Wilshire and WSFS.
Merrill Lynch is the sole bookrunning manager for the
offering of of First Financial.