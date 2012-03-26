WASHINGTON, March 26 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday said it was offering to sell preferred stock it holds in six institutions in an auction scheduled to close at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT), on Wednesday.

It acquired the stocks as part of its bank bailout program during the global financial crisis.

The six companies include Banner Corp. of Walla Walla, Washington, First Financial Holdings Inc. of WSFS.O

Charleston, South Carolina, Mainsource Financial Group Inc. of Greensburg, Indiana, Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida of Stuart, Florida, Wilshire Bancorp Inc. of Los Angeles, California and WSFS Financial Corp of Wilmington, Delaware.

The offering are expected to price through a modified Dutch auction, the Treasury Department said.

In a Dutch auction, the price is gradually lowered until a responsive bid is received and this becomes the price at which the offering is sold.

During the auction period, potential buyers will be able to place bids on the offered preferred stock at any price per share, in increments of 1 cent. Winning bidders will be required to pay for the clearing price for the preferred stock plus accrued and unpaid dividends on the preferred stock from and including Feb 15

Merrill Lynch and Sandler O'Neill+Partners LP are the auction agents and joint bookrunning managers for the offerings of Banner, Mainsource, Seacoast, Wilshire and WSFS.

Merrill Lynch is the sole bookrunning manager for the offering of of First Financial.