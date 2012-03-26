WASHINGTON, March 26 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday said it was offering to sell preferred stock it holds in six institutions in an auction scheduled to close at 1830 hours, East Coast time, on Wednesday.

The six companies included Banner Corp. of Walla Walla, Washington, First Financial Holdings Inc. of Charleston, South Carolina, Mainsource Financial Group Inc. of Greensburg, Indiana, Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida of Stuart, Florida, Wilshire Bancorp Inc. of Los Angeles, California and WSFS Financial Corp of Wilmington, Delaware.