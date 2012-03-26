WASHINGTON, March 26 The U.S. Treasury
Department on Monday said it was offering to sell preferred
stock it holds in six institutions in an auction scheduled to
close at 1830 hours, East Coast time, on Wednesday.
The six companies included Banner Corp. of Walla
Walla, Washington, First Financial Holdings Inc. of
Charleston, South Carolina, Mainsource Financial Group Inc.
of Greensburg, Indiana, Seacoast Banking Corp of
Florida of Stuart, Florida, Wilshire Bancorp Inc.
of Los Angeles, California and WSFS Financial Corp
of Wilmington, Delaware.