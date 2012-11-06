WASHINGTON Nov 6 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Wednesday said $16.56 billion of government securities were
reconstituted in October, compared to $13.89 billion in
September.
Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of
Securities, or STRIPS, are created by separating the interest
coupon from the principal payment. The coupon and principal can
also be rejoined, or reconstituted.
The Treasury said $9.26 trillion in securities were eligible
for stripping in October. Of the total, $195.040 billion were
held in stripped form on Oct. 30, compared with $191.748 billion
at the end of the prior month.