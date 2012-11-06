WASHINGTON Nov 6 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday said $16.56 billion of government securities were reconstituted in October, compared to $13.89 billion in September.

Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities, or STRIPS, are created by separating the interest coupon from the principal payment. The coupon and principal can also be rejoined, or reconstituted.

The Treasury said $9.26 trillion in securities were eligible for stripping in October. Of the total, $195.040 billion were held in stripped form on Oct. 30, compared with $191.748 billion at the end of the prior month.