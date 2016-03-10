WASHINGTON, March 10 The U.S. Senate Banking
Committee approved Adam Szubin as the Treasury undersecretary
for terrorism and financial crimes by a 14-8 vote on Thursday,
nearly 11 months after President Barack Obama nominated him to
the post.
Obama nominated Szubin in April 2015 for the post, which is
in charge of cutting off money illegally flowing to nations such
as Iran and North Korea and groups including Islamic State.
But his nomination got caught up in partisan fighting over
Obama's foreign policy, particularly his Iran policy, between
the administration of Obama, a Democrat, and Republicans who
control Congress.
