WASHINGTON, March 10 The U.S. Senate Banking
Committee approved Barack Obama's choice to be the Treasury
Department's undersecretary for terrorism and financial
intelligence by a 14-8 vote on Thursday, nearly 11 months after
the president nominated him.
Obama nominated Adam Szubin in April 2015 for the post,
which oversees U.S. sanctions as well as efforts to cut off
money illegally flowing to nations such as Iran and North Korea
and groups including Islamic State.
But his nomination got caught up in partisan fighting over
foreign policy, particularly the international nuclear agreement
with Iran announced in July, between the administration of
Obama, a Democrat, and Republicans who control Congress.
Senator Richard Shelby, the banking panel's chairman, did
not allow votes on any of Obama's nominees until after surviving
a challenge in Alabama's primary on March 1.
All eight of the "no" votes on the committee were from
Republicans, although four Republicans joined all of the panel's
10 Democrats in recommending Szubin. The nomination must still
be approved by the full Senate.
Shelby, who voted no, told reporters the nominee "is a nice
man," and qualified for many jobs. "But the policies he would
have to carry out, a lot of us oppose them."
In a statement issued later, he said, "Mr. Szubin's role at
the Treasury Department has required him to both promote and
defend the Administration's ill-conceived Iran nuclear
agreement. I could not support his nomination today because of
his participation in facilitating a deal that I believe is
crippling to our national security."
The deal between Iran and major powers eases international
sanctions on Tehran in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear
program.
The banking panel was the only committee in the U.S. Senate
that did not vote on any Obama nominee in 2015. About 14 are
still outstanding.
Shelby said he did not know when the full Senate might vote
on Szubin, who is currently acting undersecretary.
"The simple fact is that the Senate should have unanimously
confirmed Mr. Szubin last spring instead of keeping him in limbo
for almost an entire year," Senator Sherrod Brown, the
committee's top Democrat, said in a statement.
Besides Shelby, Republican Senators Mike Crapo, Tom Cotton,
Dean Heller, Mark Kirk, Ben Sasse, Tim Scott and Pat Toomey
opposed Szubin's nomination. Republicans Bob Corker, David
Vitter, Mike Rounds and Jerry Moran backed him.
