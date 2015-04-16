WASHINGTON, April 16 President Barack Obama on
Thursday said he would nominate Adam Szubin as Treasury
undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes, the White
House said in a statement.
Szubin has been director of the Treasury Department's Office
of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence since 2006, where he
played a key role in devising U.S. economic sanctions against
Iran and Russia.
He has been the acting undersecretary since February after
Obama picked David Cohen to be deputy director of the CIA.
