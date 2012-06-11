EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
WASHINGTON, June 11 The U.S. Treasury said it would begin selling preferred stock in seven banks acquired during the financial crisis on Monday.
They are Ameris Bancorp, Farmers Capital Bank Corp , First Capital Bancorp Inc, First Defiance Financial Corp, LNB Bancorp Inc, Taylor Capital Group and United Bancorp Inc.
The auction began at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Monday and will close on June 13 at 6:30 p.m., the Treasury said in a statement.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has