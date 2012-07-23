WASHINGTON, July 23 The U.S. Treasury on Monday said it would hold an auction over the course of the day to sell another round of assets acquired from banks during its mid-crisis bailout of the financial sector.

Treasury said it would sell preferred stock and subordinated debt investments in the following banks: First Western Financial, Inc.; CBS Banc-Corp; Exchange Bank; Market Street Bancshares, Inc.; Fidelity Financial Corporation; Marquette National Corporation; Premier Financial Bancorp., Inc.; Diamond Bancorp., Inc.; Park Bancorporation; Trinity Capital Corporation; First Community Financial; Commonwealth Bancshares, Inc.

The auctions were to begin at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) and close at 6:30 p.m. (2230 GMT).