EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
WASHINGTON Nov 23 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday that two more banks have repaid a total $210 million in bailout funds that they received during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Bank of Kentucky Financial Corp BKYF.O of Crestview Hills, Kentucky, bought back $17 million of preferred shares that the Treasury had received when the bank got money from the Troubled Asset Relief Program. or TARP. The bank also paid accrued dividends of $18,888.
In addition, First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI.O) of Itasca, Illinois, bought back $193 million of preferred shares it had given to the Treasury and paid accrued dividends of $214,444.
The Treasury said in March that TARP's bank investment programs had begun turning a profit. It said on Wednesday that, after the latest two repayments, it has recovered more than $258 billion from banks through repayments, dividends, interest and other income.
That exceeds the original $245 billion of financial support that Treasury provided and means that taxpayers had about a $13 billion profit so far.
The Treasury continues to hold warrants to buy common stock in Bank of Kentucky Financial Corp and First Midwest Bancorp and has the option of selling those warrants for an additional return. (Reporting by Glenn Somerville, Editing by Andrea Ricci)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has