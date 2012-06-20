WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it will sell preferred stock in seven banks acquired during the financial crisis.

The preferred shares are in Fidelity Southern Corp, Firstbank Corp, First Citizens Banc Corp, MetroCorp Bancshares, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Pulaski Financial Corp and Southern First Bancshares.

Treasury expects auctions for the stocks will begin on or around June 25.

So far, the government has recouped about $264 billion after spending $245 billion in its bank programs under TARP, the bailout initiative launched during the financial crisis, the Treasury said.