By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 17 High-frequency computerized
trading could potentially destabilize the broader marketplace
and should be more closely monitored by U.S. regulators,
according to a U.S. Treasury research report released on
Tuesday.
"High-frequency trading systems may obscure price discovery,
exaggerate illiquidity, increase volatility and contribute to
extreme price changes," said the annual report from the
Treasury's Office of Financial Research (OFR), a new office
created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
"High-frequency trading poses several potential financial
stability risks, suggesting that closer monitoring may be
warranted."
Tuesday's findings by the OFR could fuel the long-running
debate about whether high-frequency trading helps or harms
market liquidity, and whether it should be reined in.
Its conclusions are particularly important because the
Treasury office is tasked with providing economic research that
informs the policy decisions of a U.S. council of regulators who
are charged with policing financial markets for systemic risks.
That council, known as the Financial Stability Oversight
Council, has the power to classify large non-bank financial
firms as "systemic" - a tag that carries high capital costs and
strict oversight by the Federal Reserve.
Investor confidence in the U.S. equity markets has taken a
hit in recent years, following a series of high-profile
technology glitches.
Those incidents include the May 6, 2010, "flash crash,"
Nasdaq OMX's botched rollout of Facebook's
initial public offering in 2012, a software error and $440
million trading loss at Knight Capital that same year, a
flood of erroneous options trades earlier this year by Goldman
Sachs, and a three-hour trading outage due to a processor
outage at Nasdaq, also earlier this year.
While many of these incidents were not blamed on high-speed
trading, they have led regulators to take a closer look at
whether market structure reforms are needed.
The report cites these events, as well as natural disasters
such as 2012's Hurricane Sandy and also cyber attacks, as
examples of operational risks to the markets.
Research on high-frequency trading has been mixed, with some
reports showing it improves market liquidity and others
suggesting it may disadvantage some investors.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which oversees
equity markets, recently launched a new website full of data to
help inform whether policymaking is needed to target high-speed
trading.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is also studying
whether to impose new rules for high-speed trading in futures
contracts, such as the e-mini S&P 500, which are traded on the
Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Although the council has in prior years cited high-speed
trading as an area of possible market risk, it has not made
policy recommendations regarding the activity, instead leaving
it to the SEC and CFTC.
The Treasury also said in its report on Tuesday that it is
developing tools to monitor potential threats to financial
stability more generally.
The report details the creation of a prototype, known as a
"financial stability monitor," that it plans to use to track
possible threats.
In addition to citing high-speed trading as a possible broad
market risk, the report highlighted other areas including runs
and fire sales in repurchase (repo) markets, excessive credit
risk-taking and weak underwriting standards and exposures to
duration risks in the event of a sudden spike in interest rates,
among other things.
