WASHINGTON Nov 15 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday it will sell warrants that it holds in 17 banks on Thursday.

Treasury said it will auction the warrants in private transactions principally involving qualified institutional buyers. Sale of the the warrants, which give the buyer a right to buy stock in the banks, will start at 8 a.m. on Nov. 17 and conclude at 6:30 p.m.

