Chinese insurer Anbang says chairman no longer able to fulfil duties
NEW YORK, June 13 Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday its chairman was no longer able to fulfil his duties within the company for "personal reasons."
WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. Treasury said on Friday it expects to receive $12.2 million in aggregate net proceeds from the auction of stock warrants in 17 small banks that had repaid taxpayer bailout funds.
The Treasury said that the warrants were sold in private transactions, with the auction determining the clearing price for each warrant, which entitles the holder to purchase a share of common stock at a specified price.
The largest individual gross proceeds from the sales were $2.79 million from Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN.O) warrants, $1.75 million from Horizon Bancorp (HBNC.O) warrants, and $1.7 million from Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC.OQ) warrants.
The transactions are expected to close on or about Nov. 23, the Treasury said. The warrants were granted to the Treasury as a means to allow taxpayers to share in the banking sector's recovery that was brought about partly by infusions of taxpayer capital. (Reporting by David Lawder, editing by W Simon )
* Palo Alto Networks Inc says is forming a $20 million security venture fund