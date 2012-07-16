WASHINGTON, July 16 A U.S. Treasury Department
employee violated conflict of interest rules by using government
resources to solicit prostitutes and another by accepting gifts
from supervised banks, reports from Treasury's internal watchdog
said.
One investigative report found that a Treasury staffer with
the now defunct Office of Thrift Supervision (OTS) used his
government email to arrange sexual encounters with women
advertised on Craigslist, viewed websites offering erotic
services and met with prostitutes on three separate occasions.
The OTS has since merged with the Office of the Comptroller
of the Currency. The OTS official, who retired from government
service in 2010, did not provide any banking information to any
prostitute, the report said.
The documents, first reported by The Hill newspaper, were
posted online on July 9 and made public through a request under
the U.S. freedom of information law.
Treasury's inspector general, which is the internal watchdog
for the Treasury Department, OTS and the OCC, also found that a
national bank examiner violated conduct standards by accepting
gratuities, playing golf during official work hours and
recording his golf time as work hours while playing with bank
employees.
Bank supervisors are barred from accepting anything of value
from the banks they examine and are not allowed to play golf
with members of a supervised bank due to potential conflicts of
interest.
A spokesman for the OCC said these "are isolated incidences
and do not diminish the highly ethical behavior of thousands of
other OCC employees."
"OCC employees, and in particular examiners, are held to
ethical standards that go beyond those applicable to government
employees generally," the spokesman said in an emailed
statement.
The report also found one long-time employee with Treasury's
Financial Management Services used the government's express
mailing system to process her personal mail from February 2002
through April 2010.
The reports come after Secret Service employees were accused
of bringing prostitutes back to their hotel rooms in Colombia
ahead of a visit by President Barack Obama this year.
(Reporting By Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Xavier Briand)