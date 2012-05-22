* Senate panel to hear testimony on treaty
* Proponents say huge economic interests at stake
* Costs greater than benefits, opponents contend
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, May 22 A U.S. Navy surveillance
vessel stumbled into a nerve-racking confrontation with five
Chinese ships in 2009 while conducting ocean mapping operations
in the South China Sea.
Chinese ships bent on enforcing Beijing's expansive view of
its rights under the Law of the Sea Treaty tried to snare the
USNS Impeccable's towed sonars with a grappling hook, U.S.
officials said.
Some of the vessels darted into the Impeccable's path,
forcing the unarmed civilian crew to take emergency evasive
action to avoid collision, they said.
When the United States protested the dangerous actions and
insisted that China was asserting maritime rights far in excess
of those conferred by the 1982 treaty, Beijing's response was
right to the point.
"They had a perfect reply," said Myron Nordquist, associate
director of the Center for Oceans Law and Policy at the
University of Virginia. "Who is the U.S. to come and tell us to
abide by a treaty to which you are not a party?"
Thirty years after the global community negotiated the U.N.
Convention on the Law of the Sea, the Obama administration,
backed by senior military officials and business leaders, is
making a new push to win U.S. Senate ratification of the treaty.
Supporters say the agreement would vastly expand U.S.
control of resource-rich maritime regions off the coastal United
States and give the military firmer footing to assert rights of
navigation and overflight around the world.
"It's urgent that we move on this because American economic
interests are very much at stake," said Senator John Kerry, head
of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which takes up the
treaty on Wednesday for the first time in five years.
ECONOMIC INTERESTS
"Other nations are moving to stake claims and to assert
sovereignty in places that they perhaps shouldn't," he said,
"and the United States needs to get off the dime and protect its
economic interests."
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton testify before the committee on Wednesday at the
start of several months of hearings that Kerry said he believed
would eventually lead lawmakers to ratify the treaty.
But critics, who have succeeded in blocking the accord since
it first came to the Senate in the mid-1990s, said the United
States stands to gain little beyond what it can already claim,
while ceding some of its sovereignty to an international
organization.
"When you view the pros and cons of the treaty, when you do
the cost benefit analysis, the costs, the real costs are
provable and supported by facts and law and logic whereas the
supposed benefits are fairly conjectural," said Steven Groves,
an analyst at the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank.
He said the treaty would expose the United States to
lawsuits and siphon off billions of dollars in royalty payments
to fund the bureaucracy associated with the convention.
But Kerry dismissed much of the criticism of the accord as
"mythology" and said the treaty carried "enormous benefits." He
said companies had told him they would not invest in seabed
mining unless the treaty was ratified.
"We have major economic interests in various parts of the
ocean," he said. "We can't lay a claim to them and protect them
under the Law of the Sea because we're not a party to the Law of
the Sea."
The treaty, which originated in negotiations in the 1950s,
established 12 nautical mile (22 km) territorial seas, as well
as rights of navigation and overflight.
It also created 200 nautical mile (370 km) exclusive
economic zones that give the coastal states rights of
development and exploitation of natural resources but ensure
other countries the right of transit and overflight.
HOLDOUTS INCLUDE NORTH KOREA, IRAN
The agreement has been ratified by 162 countries, including
all permanent members of the U.N. Security Council except the
United States. Other countries that have yet to join the treaty
include North Korea, Venezuela, Syria and Iran.
Proponents say the United States, because of its extensive
coastline and large navy, stands to benefit more than most other
countries by joining the treaty.
It would bring vast areas of the ocean under recognized U.S.
control, and put the military's worldwide rights of transit and
overflight on more stable legal ground, officials said.
"Treaty law makes the firmest legal foundation upon which to
base our global presence - on, above and below the seas,"
Panetta told a recent forum.
The defense secretary also underscored the importance of the
treaty in the context of the Pentagon's shift in strategic focus
to the western Pacific, East Asia and Indian Ocean.
"By not acceding to the convention, we give up the strongest
legal footing for our actions," Panetta said. "How can we argue
that other nations must abide by international rules when we
haven't officially accepted those rules ourselves?"
Kerry said the treaty could help resolve differences in
maritime disputes in the Asia-Pacific before violence erupts.
"The United States will remain the world's pre-eminent
power, but you don't want to resort to gunboat diplomacy for
every issue," he said. "You'd like to have legal resources
available to you. And this treaty gives it to you."
