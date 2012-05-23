* Failure to act raises risks of confrontation- Dempsey
* Clinton, Panetta cite huge economic benefits
* Opponents worry about lost sovereignty, royalty payments
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, May 23 Washington's failure to
ratify the Law of the Sea Convention puts the U.S. military at
increasing risk of confrontation with rising powers like China,
U.S. officials said on Wednesday as the Obama administration
began a new push to join the 30-year-old treaty.
Senior defense officials told the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee that without the treaty, the U.S. military is forced
to base rights of navigation around the globe on customary
international law, or long-standing practice, wh i ch is subject
to differing interpretations.
"If we do not ratify over time, what would happen is that we
put ourselves at risk of confrontation with others who are
interpreting customary international law to their own benefit,"
said General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of
Staff.
"If we are not a party to this treaty and can't deal with it
at the (negotiating) table, then we have to deal with it at sea
with our naval power," Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said. "And
once that happens, you clearly increase the risk of
confrontation."
The 1982 treaty, which has been ratified by more than 160
countries, establishes 12-nautical-mile (22-km) territorial seas
around coastal countries but ensures rights of navigation and
overflight by other states. Twice in the past decade, the treaty
was voted out of committee but never made it to a vote by the
full U.S. Senate.
Opponents of the treaty are concerned it would cede U.S.
sovereignty to an international organization that would have the
power to collect royalties on oil and mineral exploitation and
use the funds to help poorer countries.
Panetta and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told the
panel the convention would bring huge economic and military
benefits to the country. But the issue quickly ran into the same
objections that have stymied its passage since the mid-1990s.
"My problem is with sovereignty," Republican Senator Jim
Risch said, flipping through the pages of the treaty. "There's
288 pages here, and as you read it, there's some good stuff in
here. But if we have to give up one scintilla of sovereignty
that this country has fought, has bled for ... I can't vote for
it."
Proponents say the benefits far outweigh any drawbacks,
citing support by groups as diverse as the Chamber of Commerce,
Greenpeace, members of the oil and gas industry, top U.S.
military officials and recent Republican and Democratic
administrations.
'IMMEDIATE BOOST TO U.S. CREDIBILITY'
The accord creates 200-nautical-mile (370-km) exclusive
economic zones that give coastal states rights of development
and exploitation of natural resources but protect the ability of
other countries to navigate, overfly and lay communications
cables across the regions.
The treaty also grants countries rights to continental shelf
regions beyond the 200-mile economic zones.
Because of its extensive coastal regions, the United States
stands to benefit more than other countries by joining the
treaty, proponents say. It would extend U.S. sovereignty to vast
areas of the ocean, while putting the military's worldwide
rights of navigation or firmer legal footing.
Lawmakers and defense officials said the treaty would
strengthen the military's hand in dealing with growing powers
like China and Russia and others that have joined the convention
and are seeking to establish claims in the Pacific and Arctic.
"China and other countries are staking out illegal claims in
the South China Sea and elsewhere," said Democratic Senator John
Kerry, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee.
"Becoming a party to the treaty would give an immediate
boost to U.S. credibility as we push back against excessive
maritime claims and illegal restrictions on our warships or
commercial vessels," he said.
China claims rights over most of the South China Sea, which
has led to confrontations with the Philippines, Vietnam and
other countries bordering the waterway.
The U.S. military has had repeated run-ins in the region
with Chinese vessels and aircraft asserting their sovereignty,
including a midair collision in 2001 that killed a Chinese jet
pilot and forced a U.S. Navy reconnaissance plane to make an
emergency landing on China's Hainan Island.
