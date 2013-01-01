(Repeats without changes to text)
By Greg McCune
CHICAGO Dec 31 Many Americans seem to be in a
sour mood as 2013 begins, after Hurricane Sandy ravaged parts of
the East Coast, a gunman massacred 20 school children in
Connecticut and a long, contentious election campaign was
followed by failure to resolve the "fiscal cliff" issue by
year-end.
Americans have not been very optimistic since the Great
Recession of 2008-2009, but the gloom had begun to lift this
year until the blast of bad news as 2012 ended, IPSOS pollster
Cliff Young said on Monday. IPSOS polling showed that some angst
set in as the year ended.
Sixty-eight percent of respondents said the economy was on
the wrong track at the end of 2012, IPSOS said, and 64 percent
had a negative opinion of national politics.
"I do think these events had some sort of effect on people's
short-term prospects," Young said.
But the headlines of 2012 belie a number of positive
underlying trends in America, and Young said he expects public
opinion to turn more positive in the new year.
Here is a summary of some of the positive trends in health,
health, security, the environment, personal finance and
education:
COLLEGE EDUCATION: More than 30 percent of Americans 25
years of age or older have finished four years of college, the
highest level since 1940. Another 26 percent of adults have
completed one to three years of college such as a community
college, according to Census Bureau data.
This is important because the lifetime earnings of a person
with a college associate's degree working from age 25 to 64 will
be $442,000 more than that of a high school graduate. A
bachelor's degree could yield $1 million more in lifetime
earnings, a Census Bureau study found.
here
CONSUMER DEBT: While Americans are known as big spenders on
credit, some surveys show that since the Great Recession of
2008-09, consumers are becoming more frugal. The average
consumer with an account had credit card debt of $5,371 in
November, 2012, down from $6,503 the same month a year ago,
according to consumer organization Credit Karma. Average
mortgage and auto debt also was down and even student loan debt,
which has been rising, inched lower in November.
The end of the year usually brings increases in credit card
debt due to holiday shopping, but consumers seem to be spending
more responsibly and paying more with cash. Spending has been
more conservative in general over the last four years since the
recession, and credit card companies are lowering debt limits,
Credit Karma said.
CHARITABLE GIVING: Despite the uncertain economy, Americans
continue to be generous to charities. Donations rose to $298.42
billion in 2011, the highest since the Great Recession, although
giving has not yet reached pre-recession levels.
Giving by Americans increased 4 percent in 2011 compared
with 2010, with individual donations accounting for nearly
three-quarters of the total, according to the 57th annual report
by the Giving USA Foundation and the Center on Philanthropy at
Indiana University.
Corporate donations remained flat at $14.5 billion last
year, foundations made almost $42 billion in grants - an
increase of 1.8 percent - while gifts from estates jumped more
than 12 percent to $24.4 billion.
The money went to around 1.1 million registered charities
and some 222,000 American religious groups.
Religious groups received the most donations - about one-
third of the total - but dropped 1.7 percent in 2011 to $95.8
billion. The only other sector to record a drop in donations was
giving to foundations, which fell 6.1 percent to $25.8 billion.
here
CANCER: Cancer claims the lives of more than half a million
Americans every year and is the second leading cause of death
after heart disease. But the numbers of deaths and people
afflicted with the disease continue to decline, according to the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While the latest
data is for 2008, officials said the trend continued in more
recent years.
The federally funded CDC attributes the decline to
identifying populations with unhealthy sedentary lifestyles and
obesity, and intervening in a targeted way to improve their
health and prevent cancer.
The highest rate of cancer deaths in the United States is
for lung cancer, followed by prostate, breast cancer among
women, colon, pancreatic, ovarian cancer and leukemia.
While lung cancer causes a greater rate of deaths, it is not
the most frequent cancer. More Americans contract prostate
cancer than any other type of the disease, followed by women
with breast cancer. Lung cancer is third, followed by colon
cancer, women with cancer of the uterus, and urinary bladder
cancer.
here
SMOKING: The number of Americans who smoke continues to
gradually decline, to 19 percent of adults over 18 in 2011, the
latest year for which statistics are available, from 19.3
percent in 2010. The news is even better for young adults: the
rate of smoking among 18- to 24-year-olds dropped to 18.9
percent in 2011 from 24.4 percent in 2005.
The best trend of all is that four out of five teenagers do
not smoke, and teen smoking has been on the decline since 2000,
although the rate of decline has slowed.
Fewer people addicted to tobacco means lower health costs
and fewer deaths, such as from lung cancer, down the road,
according to the CDC.
here
here
TEEN PREGNANCY: The number of births to girls aged 15 to 19
fell 8 percent in 20ll to a record low level. Teens seems to be
less sexually active and more of those who are active seem to be
using birth control, the CDC said.
www.cdc.gov/teenpregnancy/
CHILD OBESITY: After years of grim news about Americans
getting fatter and sedentary, overweight children fixated on
video games, the first signs of hope emerged this year. The CDC
said new data showed a "modest" decline in child obesity in
recent years. Two possible reasons - higher rates of
breastfeeding and rising awareness of the importance of physical
activity among young kids. A CDC study found 13 percent of
preschoolers surveyed were obese in 1998, growing to 15 percent
in 2003, but again falling below 15 percent by 2010, the most
recent study year.
here
DRINKING AND DRIVING: The incidence of Americans driving
after drinking too much has declined by 30 percent over the past
5 years although it remains a serious problem. Four-in-five
drunk drivers are men and especially men from ages 21 to 34.
The best news is that drinking and driving among teenagers
has fallen 54 percent since 1991. Only about 10 percent of teens
ages 16 years or older had driven after drinking in 2011
compared with more than 20 percent two decades ago.
The reasons for this success include a minimum drinking age
of 21 in all states, zero tolerance laws, graduated drivers'
license systems and better parental monitoring, according to the
CDC.
here
here
LAW ENFORCEMENT DEATHS: Deaths of law enforcement officials
in the line of duty fell by 23 percent in 2012 after two years
of sharp increases. Some 127 federal, state and local officers
were killed, with traffic accidents the top cause of death,
followed by shootings.
The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund
attributed the reduction to better safety for police such as use
of bullet-proof vests.
While national headlines have regularly featured terrible
shootings such as those at an elementary school in Newtown,
Connecticut and a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, the number
of police officers killed in shootings fell 32 percent in 2012.
here
AIR QUALITY: In 2010, about 90 million tons of pollution
were emitted into the atmosphere in the United States, according
to the Environmental Protection Agency. These emissions form
ozone and particles, reduce visibility and deposition of acids,
and visibility impairment.
But the good news is that pollution in the air we breath is
down substantially in all categories. In the three decades since
1980, emissions of carbon monoxide from cars, ozone, lead,
nitrogen, sulfur and particulate matter such as soot all have
declined. Carbon monoxide is down 82 percent, lead down 90
percent, nitrogen down 52 percent and sulfur declined 76
percent.
here
TRASH: Americans generated about 250 million tons of trash
in 2010, most of which fouls the environment or goes into
landfills. We may be starting to reform our wasteful ways,
according to data from the EPA. The amount of waste generated
per person per day had declined to 4.43 pounds by 2010 from 4.67
pounds five years earlier, according to the EPA.
Another positive trend is that recycling is increasing. Of
the 250 million tons of trash produced in 2010, more than 85
million tons or 34.1 percent was recycled or composted.
here
(Reporting By Greg McCune; Editing by Eric Walsh)