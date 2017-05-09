WASHINGTON May 9 A bill to ease restrictions on
energy development on U.S. tribal lands has a good chance of
passing the Republican-controlled Congress this year, after
several failed attempts since 2013, the chair of the Senate
Indian affairs committee said.
Many Republican lawmakers, along with President Donald
Trump, have expressed support for more oil drilling, coal mining
and other energy projects on Native American reservations, which
are overseen by the federal government. Several additional
layers of regulatory bureaucracy have slowed those efforts.
"I think we will be able to get the bill through the House
this go around," Republican Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota,
who authored the bill with seven other Republican Senators, said
in a recent interview with Reuters.
He said he believed the bill also had the support of "a
broad spectrum of tribes across the country" and would "empower"
Native Americans.
The bill, dubbed the Tribal Energy Development and Self
Determination Act, would authorize tribes to conduct their own
energy resource appraisals. It would streamline the permitting
process for drilling and mining and provide incentives for
tribes to enter into joint-venture agreements with private
companies.
Former President Barack Obama had opposed a previous House
version of the bill in 2015 because it would have exempted
tribes from some federal environmental regulations. Other
versions were blocked after being rolled into broader bills that
were defeated.
Tribal lands cover just 2 percent of the nation's surface
but by some estimates contain as much as a fifth of all
remaining U.S. oil and gas reserves.
But clearing regulatory hurdles for a single project on
tribal lands can take as many as 50 steps, compared to a half
dozen on private property, according to Reuters interviews
conducted in January with tribal leaders, lawyers, oil company
executives and federal regulators.
Hoeven and Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines joined
around a dozen representatives of mineral-rich tribes for a
meeting with White House officials last week to discuss ways to
reduce those barriers. Tribal participants at the meeting
included representatives of the Crow Agency of Montana, the
Three Affiliated Tribes of North Dakota, the Navajo Nation and
the Southern Ute Indian tribe of Colorado - all tribes that
currently produce oil, gas or coal.
"We are just trying to amplify our opportunities, change the
narrative of Indian country, and establish access to the
administration," said C.J. Stewart, a representative of the
Crow.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by David Gregorio)