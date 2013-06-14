By P.J. Huffstutter
| CHICAGO, June 14
CHICAGO, June 14 An artificially aged label was
among the clues that a pricey magnum of French wine sold by
celebrity chef Charlie Trotter last year was a fake, a wine
expert involved in the case said Friday.
Bekim and Ilir Frrokaj paid more than $46,200 last June for
what they thought was a magnum of 1945 Domaine de la
Romanée-Conti from Trotter's legendary restaurant, according to
an amended complaint filed in federal court in Chicago on
Friday.
Trotter closed his restaurant in August, and sold thousands
of bottles from his restaurant's wine collection.
Reuters could not reach Trotter for comment on Friday. But
he denied the allegations to the Chicago Tribune, according to a
story published on the newspaper's web site.
The Tribune reported that Trotter said one of the buyers had
called him asking for his money back, and described him as "a
disgruntled client who probably paid a lot more money (for the
bottle) than he's ever paid before. It's buyer's remorse."
According to the amended complaint, Bekim Frrokaj hired wine
consultant Maureen Downey last fall to authenticate the magnum
for insurance purposes. She determined it was "counterfeit and
valueless based on the physical attributes of the DRC magnum,
the provenance provided by Charlie Trotter's, and her
discussions with Domaine de la Romanee-Conti" experts and
employees, according to the amended complaint and an interview
with Downey.
Downey told Reuters that she had long understood that such a
large format bottle of this particular wine was never made
because of the small-scale production from the Romanee-Conti
vineyard, particularly in the limited 1945 vintage.
When Frrokaj sent her photographs of the bottle to review,
she said the bottle's glass and markings were inconsistent.
Downey added, "His label and vintage tag are exact replicas of
those of another client's bottle I also believe to be
counterfeit....I believe they have the same counterfeiting
tells."
Downey also said she questioned the accuracy of a letter
Frrokaj had received, on the restaurant's letterhead, stating
that the bottle had been purchased by Trotter in 2001 from
representatives of Wilson Daniels, a fine-wine importer and
distributor of DRC wines in the United States.
Downey said she contacted a representative of Wilson
Daniels, who confirmed her suspicion that no such bottles were
sold by the wine importer.
A spokeswoman from Wilson Daniels could not be reached for
comment on Friday.
Information Downey received after a later visit to DRC
confirmed her belief in the accuracy of her report, the
consulant said.
The lawsuit accuses Trotter and his former restaurant of
violating federal and state consumer laws, and seeks $75,000 in
damages.
The case is Frrokaj et al v. CHT Corp et al, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 13-04376.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)