By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 30 Seven Los Angeles-area
truckers have won a $2 million claim against an international
shipping company accused of stealing their wages by improperly
classifying them as independent contractors and charging them to
lease its trucks to drive.
In a decision with implications for hundreds of companies
and thousands of truckers in Southern California alone, a San
Diego County Superior Court judge held that the seven plaintiffs
should have been defined as employees of Pacer Cartage under
California's labor law, not as independent owner-operators.
Judge Jay Bloom ruled the seven drivers, who were Hispanic
and spoke little English, were entitled to reimbursement for the
money California-based Pacer deducted from their wages for the
truck leases, insurance, vehicle maintenance, fuel and other
out-of-pocket expenses.
That judgment, returned on Wednesday after a 14-day non-jury
trial, came to just over $2 million collectively, the same sum
previously awarded to the seven truckers by a state labor
commissioner and appealed to the court by the company.
Alvin Gomez, the lead plaintiff's attorney, said on Friday
the ruling would bolster litigation already brought against
several other trucking firms and for additional wage-theft
lawsuits he planned to file next week.
"This is a tremendous victory in the fight against
misclassification," Gomez said, adding that the ruling had the
potential to "forever reshape the United States trucking
industry."
He said most California freight hauling companies now
operate under the same complex truck-leasing scheme, which the
judge ruled violates state labor law.
Pacer, a subsidiary of global shipping company XPO Logistics
Inc, plans to appeal the judge's decision, said Troy
Cooper, XPO's chief operating officer.
"We believe the drivers in question are properly classified
as contractors, and that this case is without merit," he said.
The truckers worked at the twin ports of Los Angeles and
Long Beach, the busiest U.S. container cargo hub.
Gomez said misclassification of drivers became more
pervasive after a new clean air program went into effect in
2008, barring older, heavier-polluting trucks from the ports.
Many drivers, unable to afford to buy new trucks of their
own, were forced to sell their rigs and lease trucks from
shipping companies, which also acquired exclusive access to the
waterfront under port "concessions" created under the clean-air
program.
The truckers were barred from entering the ports to pick up
cargo unless driving for an authorized concession. And their
lease arrangements effectively locked them in to driving for no
more than one company.
(Additional reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)