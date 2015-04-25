By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, April 24 Truckers who haul freight
from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will vote on
Saturday whether to go on strike, organizers said, in a move
that could revive labor tensions at the nation's busiest cargo
hub as it recovers from a crippling dockworkers dispute.
Picket lines could go up as early as Monday at various
terminal yards, rail yards and other locations around the twin
ports, said Teamsters union spokeswoman Barb Maynard, whose
group does not represent the drivers but backs their efforts.
The truckers demand to be treated as employees, not
independent contractors, by the companies they drive for and be
allowed to bargain collectively over wages and conditions.
The outcome has implications for hundreds of companies and
thousands of truckers in Southern California serving the twin
ports, which handle 43 percent of containerized goods entering
the United States.
Roughly 500 port truckers have filed wage claims with the
California Department of Industrial Relations, accusing the
companies of illegally misclassifying them as freelancers and
charging them to lease the trucks they drive.
The agency has ruled on at least 56 of those claims so far,
siding in every case with drivers in collectively awarding them
over $5.5 million in back wages and penalties, the Teamsters
say.
Thousands more drivers have yet to file claims, and port
trucking companies in California could be liable for wage and
hour violations of up to nearly $1 billion each year, the
labor-backed National Employment Law Project has estimated.
In January, seven truckers won a $2 million judgment against
shipping company Pacer Cartage in a misclassification suit
supporters say could bolster class-action litigation against
other trucking firms.
"As in any industry, change happens slowly, but it happens
by forces and pressures on multiple fronts," said Maria
Severson, an attorney for some of the drivers.
Several hundred truckers are expected to attend a meeting on
Saturday to discuss strategies and to vote on whether to strike,
Maynard said, adding she expected some form of a strike.
How disruptive that might be remained uncertain. A series of
strikes against several trucking companies last year caused
little disarray at the ports.
The vote comes as West Coast port cargo traffic is still
returning to normal following months of slowdowns stemming from
a dispute between shipping companies and the International
Longshore and Warehouse Union. That dispute was resolved in
February with a five-year labor accord.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Eric Beech)