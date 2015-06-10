By Nick Carey
| CHICAGO, June 10
are expected within days to propose rules to make trucks more
fuel efficient, and trucking industry executives and lobbyists
familiar with the process said the rules will probably call for
boosting fuel efficiency by 2027 nearly 40 percent from 2010
levels.
Truckers say the industry is willing to accept tighter
federal standards, since motor fuel accounts for about a third
of its costs. Truckers also want consistent standards throughout
the country instead of a separate state rule in California.
But various segments of the trucking industry disagree about
how federal rules should be structured and implemented. So the
Environmental Protection Agency proposal for heavy trucks could
prompt an intramural struggle to influence the final
regulations.
The trucking rules are part of a broader effort by the Obama
administration to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
The EPA has said it intends to propose "performance-based"
standards, allowing truck makers and operators to hit the target
either through the engine, aerodynamic add-ons to trucks and
trailers or software to make driving more fuel efficient.
But manufacturers disagree about whether the overall
standard should encompass the engine, the truck itself and the
trailer, or whether it should set separate standards for each of
the three main components of an 18-wheeler freight hauler.
Companies like Cummins Inc and Eaton Corp
want separate standards, especially for engines as
they produce the emissions and have been tested for decades. But
the U.S. trucking units of Daimler AG and Volvo AB
want emissions measured for the truck as a whole.
"We oppose a separate engine standard, which we believe is
redundant because improvements in engine efficiency would be
reflected in a complete vehicle assessment," said Steve Berry,
director of regulatory affairs for Volvo Group North America.
"An overly stringent engine standard also could force
manufacturers to introduce technologies and design changes
before they are fully ready to do so."
An EPA spokeswoman said the agency could not discuss details
of the pending proposal, since it was still under review.
The industry expects targets close to the 40 percent
fleetwide reductions sought by environmental groups and 46
percent for long-haul trucks by 2025.
"The industry is expecting relatively stringent standards
roughly in line with the targets of the environmental groups,"
said Mihai Doborantu, director of technology planning and
government affairs at Eaton.
Industry executives say California regulators have pushed
for strong federal truck emissions rules, so trucking companies
are prepared to accept demanding federal standards to avoid
California pushing its own separate standards.
David Clegern, a spokesman for the California Air Resources
Board, said the state "would be very supportive of a national
standard" but the agency could not discuss the matter until the
EPA proposal is issued.
"Everyone from the federal government to the (truck)
manufacturers to fleet owners and the state of California wants
to see a national standard," said a manufacturing executive who
spoke on condition of anonymity. "For that to happen, California
has to sign on and the EPA has to find that sweet spot."
The proposed rules may also spell out fuel options for
vehicles such as garbage trucks. These usually run at low speeds
and stop often, so they gain little from aerodynamic
improvements but are candidates for alternatives to conventional
diesel engines.
Kerry Kelly, a senior director for federal affairs at Waste
Management Inc said the company expects new rules will
focus short-term on natural gas vehicles and longer-term on
hybrids. Around 90 percent of Waste Management's new vehicles
run on natural gas, which produce 20 percent fewer emissions
than conventional engines.
So far, testing on hybrids has "brought mixed results" and
the new rules are expected to allow time for more testing, Kelly
said.
(Additional reporting by David Morgan in Washington. Editing by
Joseph White and David Gregorio)