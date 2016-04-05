CHICAGO, April 5 North American heavy-duty truck
orders hit their lowest point since September 2012 as truck
firms remain cautious about the state of the U.S. economy,
according to preliminary March data released by FTR
Transportation Intelligence on Tuesday.
The freight transportation forecaster said orders for the
big trucks that haul the vast majority of goods along America's
highways fell for a third consecutive month to 15,800 units.
Orders were down 37 percent versus March 2015 and off 12
percent compared with February this year. It was also the worst
March for truck orders since 2010.
FTR said it expects orders to remain under 20,000 units for
the next several months while the market bottoms out.
"Fleets are being very cautious in the current uncertain
economic environment," Don Ake, FTR's vice president of
commercial vehicles, said in a statement. "Freight has slowed
due to the manufacturing recession, so they have sufficient
trucks to meet current demand."
He said manufacturing is expected to improve "soon," which
is expected to increase freight levels and stabilize truck
demand.
