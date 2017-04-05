DETROIT, April 5 Preliminary U.S. heavy-duty
truck orders rose 41 percent in March from the year-ago month as
truck firms returned to buying as they see freight volumes
rising after a tough environment in 2016, industry forecaster
FTR said on Wednesday.
Orders for Class 8 trucks - the big rigs that haul the
majority of America's freight by road - hit 22,800 units, FTR
said. It was the third consecutive month of growth.
"March orders are reflective of a more normal Class 8 market
in a moderate, freight-driven upcycle," Don Ake, FTR's vice
president for commercial vehicles, said in a release. "This
reflects growing fleet confidence as they see freight growth
returning after a difficult 2016."
